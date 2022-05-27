fbpx

BREAKING: See APC’s New Dates For Presidential Primary Election

May 27, 20220141
Hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extended the deadline for political parties to conduct their primaries for the 2023 general elections, the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC) postponed its own which was initially slated for Sunday, May 29, 2022.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria in the late hours of Friday, May 27, the ruling party said the highly-anticipated primary election would now be held on Monday, June 6, and Tuesday, June 7.

More to follow…

BREAKING: See APC’s New Dates For Presidential Primary Election
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

