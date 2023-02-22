BREAKING: S’Court Moves Judgement On Naira Swap Case To March 3

The Supreme Court deferred its judgment in the lawsuit challenging the new naira policy on Wednesday until March 3, 2023. The court was packed to capacity on Wednesday when it heard the case, including a retinue of Senior Advocates of Nigeria and other lawyers.

The Court temporarily halted the CBN’s plan to stop issuing the outdated N200, N500, and N1,000 notes by the deadline of February 10. The states of Zamfara, Kogi, and Kaduna brought the action against the Federal Government and the CBN.

Among the states that requested to be added in the action against the CBN and the federal government were Niger, Kano, Ondo, and Ekiti. The Lagos State attorney general, Moyosore Onigbanjo, also lodged a motion to join the lawsuit. Bayelsa State, led by Damian Dodo, had also applied to be joined in the suit as a respondent. Similarly, Edo State applied to be joined as a respondent.

More Detils to come