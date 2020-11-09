BREAKING: Scarcity of Fuel Feared as PENGASSAN Issues Strike Notice

November 9, 2020 234

Nigeria may face the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in coming days as oil workers have been ordered to down tools nationwide.

Oil workers under the group of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria were ordered by the association to vacate their duty posts.

The order was issued in a letter, dated November 8, 2020, and signed by the General Secretary, PENGASSAN, Lumumba Okugbawa, which was also copied to the Central Working Committee members of the association.

More to come…