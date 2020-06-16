Breaking: Sanwo-Olu Suspends Reopening of Worship Centres in Lagos State

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, has suspended the reopening of worship centers indefinitely.

The governor had earlier directed worship centres, which were shut over coronavirus pandemic, to reopen but under strict guidelines.

He had said while mosques would reopen on June 19, churches would resume activities on June 21.

But at a press briefing on Tuesday, the governor made a U-turn, saying worship centres should remain shut to check the spread of the virus.

The governor said this is as a result of the rising number of cases in the state.

With 7,317 cases, Lagos has the highest number of infections in Nigeria.