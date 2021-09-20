fbpx

BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Signs Law Prohibiting Open Grazing

Sanwo-Olu Under Fire After Congratulating Flutterwave For Milestone Achievement

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday has signed the bill prohibiting open grazing of cattles in the state into law.

The governor’s media aide on print media, Wale Ajetunmobi, made this known.

In a post on his Facebook page, he said, “Breaking! Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, this afternoon, signs the bill prohibiting open cattle grazing in Lagos into law.”

This is following the anti-open grazing bill by the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The bill is entitled ‘A bill for a law to Prohibit Open Cattle Grazing In Lagos State, the Trespass of Cattle Land And For Other Connected Purposes”.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa had directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

The bill was passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the sitting where the bill was read the third time.

Details later…

