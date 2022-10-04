BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Moves To Increase Civil Servants’ Salary

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his administration is working to raise salaries in the state civil service.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Tuesday while speaking to employees at the state secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

“I have looked around and I know that as a country, there is pressure. I know that, as a country, there is a high level of inflation.

“At our cabinet meeting, I instructed the head of service office and the ministry of staff, training, and pensions to start work on how we are going to increase the entire salary of our public servants,” the governor said.

