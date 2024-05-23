BREAKING: Sanusi II Reinstated As Kano State Emir

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II has been reinstalled as Kano’s Emir, after a motion by the Kano State House of Assembly to dethrone the incumbent Emir and destroy the state’s four new Emirates formed under a contentious 2019 legislation.

Though it has not been formally confirmed, Bizwatch Nigeria has learned that Sanusi II has been reinstated and is due in Kano on Friday.

According to reputable inside sources, “With the passage of the Bill, Sanusi is automatically reinstated.” There is no need for confirmation; simply wait for the Governor to consent to it.”

The reformation of the Kano Emirate is viewed as a political maneuver to undermine the influence of then-Emir Sanusi II, a vociferous opponent of the previous Governor Abdullahi Ganduje government. The establishment of the new emirates divided the authority of the previous Kano Emirate Council, reducing its strength and influence.

Meanwhile, Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa, the Majority Leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, who sponsored the Amendment Bill, told journalists shortly after Thursday’s session that “the bill has been sent to the governor for assent, now there is no longer an active Emir in Kano in all the five Emirates; Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano, and Karaye.” The law now allows the governor to ask the traditional kingmakers to choose a new king.”

it also reports that all the district heads elevated or appointed under the repealed law are to revert to their previous positions.