November 20, 2020 19

The Ayo Salami-led presidential panel investigating suspending (EFCC), acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The report was delivered to Buhari at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday.

The panel was established to investigate the embattled former acting EFCC chairman from May 2015 to May 2020, when he was head of the anti-graft agency.

Magu was seized by operatives of the DSS on July 6, after failing to honour the panel’s invitation on two occasions.

He was eventually suspended from his position pending the outcome of the investigation by the panel.