Breaking: Salami Panel Recommends Sack for Magu

November 20, 2020

The Justice Ayo Salami has submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari. The panel recommends that the former EFCC chief be sacked.

Ibrahim Magu is a commissioner of police and was appointed as head of the EFCC by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, his appointment was never confirmed owing to a report submitted to the Bukola Saraki-led Senate by the DSS.

The Ayo Salami panel also asked the president to appoint the new EFCC chairman in an interim position for two years.

Buhari should also look outside the police force in appointing the next chairman, the panel recommended.

More to follow…