Breaking: Rotimi Akeredolu Emerges Winner of Ondo Governorship Election

Rotimi Akeredolu has secured the highest number of votes in the Ondo governorship election.
Agboola Ajayi of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) came a distant third with 60,051 votes.
Below are the votes of the three leading parties across 18 LGAs:
APC:13,287
PDP: 9231
Akoko north-east
APC:16,572
PDP: 8380
Akoko south-west
APC:21,232
PDP:15,055
Akoko south-east
APC:9419
PDP:4003
Akoko north-west
APC: 15,809
PDP: 10,320
ZLP: 3,477
Irele
APC: 12,643
PDP:5493
ZLP:5904
Ose
APC:15,122
PDP:8421
ZLP:1083
Ifedore
APC:9350
PDP:11852
ZLP:1863
Owo
APC: 35,957
PDP:5311
ZLP: 408
Okitipupa
APC: 19,266
PDP: 10,367
ZLP: 10,120
Akure north-west
APC: 9,546
PDP: 12,263
ZLP: 1046
Idanre
APC: 11,286
PDP: 7499
ZLP: 3623
Akure south-east
APC: 17,277
PDP: 47,267
ZLP: 2,236
Ondo east
APC:6485
PDP:4049
ZLP: 3221
Ondo west
APC: 15,977
PDP: 10,627
ZLP: 10,159
Odigbo
APC: 23,571
PDP: 9,485
ZLP: 6,540
Ese Odo
APC: 13383
PDP: 4680
ZLP: 4760
Ilaje
APC: 26657
PDP: 11128
ZLP: 4405
