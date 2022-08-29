BREAKING: Risevest Founder Asked To Step Down Over Sex Scandal

Investors of Risevest have asked the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eke Eleanya Urum, to immediately step down from his role.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria on Monday, August 29, 2022, the company’s management said Urum would step down as its CEO and founder pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation about his sex scandal.

“Following allegations of sexual and non-sexual impropriety from someone who can be reasonably expected to have knowledge of such, investors of Risevest have asked Eke Urum to step down from his role as founder and CEO and an independent investigation is ongoing,” the statement read partly.

In his reaction to this development, Urum said he doesn’t know the person behind his allegation, adding that the company’s board first notified him of it on Monday, August 1.

“I was told on the evening of August 1 by investors that someone reached out that there were allegations of bullying, sexual harassment, and intimidation. They didn’t say by whom, but I was told to step aside so an independent panel could carry out an investigation.

“We [investors, investigative panel and the Risevest team] all agreed that it’s best for the panel to complete their investigation without any external noise, else it’ll add bias to the investigation or preempt the outcome,” he stated.

More to follow…