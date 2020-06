Daniel ‘Dan’ Foster, a prominent Nigerian-American broadcaster, has passed on.

A source told TheCable Lifestyle that the veteran radio host died around 1pm on Wednesday.

“He died today around 1pm. His wife is currently at the isolation centre in Yaba as we speak,” said the source.

Immediate suspicion is that he died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable