BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth Contracts COVID-19

February 20, 2022 116

Queen Elizabeth II, on Sunday, February 20, 2022, has been confirmed contracted COVID-19.

Disclosing this development, Buckingham Palace, in a statement addressed to the public, said that following her COVID-19 positive status, the 95-year-old UK monarch has mild cold-like symptoms.

The palace, however, express hope that Queen Elizabeth would continue with light duties at Windsor castle later this week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the statement from Buckingham Palace, read.