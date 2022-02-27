fbpx

BREAKING: Putin Responds To Economic Sanctions With Nuclear Threat

February 27, 20220125
BREAKING: Putin Responds To Economic Sanctions With Nuclear Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Sunday, February 27, 2022, responded to the economic sanctions from the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and other countries siding with Ukraine.

Some days ago, President Joe Biden of the US, disclosed that his administration would mete sanctions targeted at Russia’s banking, technology, and aerospace sectors, for invading Ukraine.

Like the US, the UK outlined in full punishing new sanctions that are poised to devastate Russia’s economy and target Putin’s inner circle.

The sanctions from the UK, amongst other things, aimed at stopping Russian banks, state and privately-owned companies from borrowing billions of pounds from UK lenders.

At the same time, severe restrictions will hammer Russia’s leading defence companies and significantly degrade Russia’s economic and military development.

The sanctions are also expected to have an immediate impact on Russia’s wealthy elite and Putin’s inner circle including his former son-in-law.

Responding to these sanctions, Putin ordered his military command to put the country’s nuclear deterrence forces on red alert.

Defending his action, Putin said aggressive statements credited to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders, and economic sanctions against Moscow were behind his decision.

His words: “As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension – illegitimate sanctions that everyone knows about.

“But also the highest-ranking officials of leading NATO countries are allowing themselves to make aggressive statements in relation to our country.

“For this reason, I order the minister of defence and the chief of general staff to put deterrent forces on special combat duty.“

About Author

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

