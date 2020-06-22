Breaking: Protesters Storm APC Headquarters, Demand Dissolution of NWC

By
- June 22, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
17
0
Protesters Storm APC Headquarters

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the national executive committee (NEC) to dissolve the national working committee (NWC) of the party.

The protesters who besieged the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Monday, held banners and placards which read: “The current NWC has destroyed our party”, “NWC has divided our party”, “We want it dissolved”, among others.

The group under the aegis of Concerned APC Members said the current NWC has failed in its duties.

More to follow…

