Breaking: Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

- March 25, 2020
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II’s son and the first in line to the British throne has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating in Scotland.

Here’s the statement from Clarence House:
“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Source: CNN

