BREAKING: President Buhari Signs 2021 Budget, Finance Bill Into Law

December 31, 2020023
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2021 budget and the finance bill into law at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that both chambers of the National Assembly passed the ₦13.5 trillion budget and three days after it was transmitted to the President for assent.

President Buhari presented the proposed 2021 budget to the National Assembly on October 8.

The National Assembly, while approving the proposal on December 21, raised the estimate of ₦13.082 trillion to ₦13.588 trillion.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the House of Representatives cited “economic realities” as the basis why the National Assembly raised the 2021 budget from the initial proposal of ₦13.08 trillion to ₦13.58 trillion.

This was an increase of ₦505 billion from the proposed figures presented by the Buhari administration.

