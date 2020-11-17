BREAKING: Police ‘Take Over’ Afrika Shrine Over #EndSARS Meeting

November 17, 2020 24

The police have restricted movement in and out of the Afrika Shrine to prevent a meeting on #EndSARS from taking place there.

Seun, one of the sons of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, the late Afro Beats Maestro, had earlier sent out flyers announcing a general meeting to discuss the lessons from #EndSARS protests.

But the police later wrote to the Anikulapo family, demanding that the meeting must not hold at the shrine, a relaxation spot.

Seun had shared snapshots of the letter on social media.

“You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tagged a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force,” the letter read.

On Tuesday, mobile policemen mounted strategic locations across the shrine while their vans were parked right in front of the relaxation spot.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the #EndSars protest was a call for an end to police brutality which was later hijacked by hoodlums who wreaked havoc, attacking police stations and private businesses.

More to follow…