The police have sealed off the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The development is not unconnected to disagreement between members of the national working committee (NWC) of the party.

On Monday, some protesters stormed the secretariat and demanded that the NWC be dissolved.

The party has been in a leadership crisis following an appeal court order upholding the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable