BREAKING: Police Release Sowore, Other Activists In Abuja

Omoyele Sowore, the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, and other activists who were arrested during a protest at the Federal High Court, Abuja have been released.

Sowore made this known a few hours after their arrest.

The activists had staged a protest in solidarity with the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is undergoing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He said, “They have just released us. They dragged, harassed and beat us. They took us to the Federal Secretariat Police Station. I told them that they have no right to arrest me.

“I have a right to observe the trial of Nnamdi Kanu. They took our cards and deleted all recordings.”