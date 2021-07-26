fbpx

BREAKING: Police Release Sowore, Other Activists In Abuja

July 26, 20210149
Omoyele Sowore, the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, and other activists who were arrested during a protest at the Federal High Court, Abuja have been released.

Sowore made this known a few hours after their arrest.

The activists had staged a protest in solidarity with the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is undergoing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He said, “They have just released us. They dragged, harassed and beat us. They took us to the Federal Secretariat Police Station. I told them that they have no right to arrest me.

“I have a right to observe the trial of Nnamdi Kanu. They took our cards and deleted all recordings.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

