Labour Party’s presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has chosen Doyin Okupe to be his running mate in the forthcoming general elections.

Okupe who disclosed this development stated that Obi chose him amongst other candidates jostling to be his vice, due to the fact that he was found worthy.

“Yes, I am the vice-presidential candidate of our party because I was found worthy by the candidate and the party to serve,” Okupe stated.

More to follow…