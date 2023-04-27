BREAKING: PENGASSAN Suspends Strike

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), on Thursday, April 26, 2023, called off its industrial action which constrained export activities of up to 300,000 barrels of oil per day across all ExxonMobil locations in Nigeria.

This follows the mediation efforts of Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

A statement issued via Twitter on Thursday morning explained that Kyari successfully led the mediation efforts between the union and the company, represented by PENGASSAN’S National President, Comrade Festus Osifo and the MD of Mobil Producing Nigeria who represented ExxonMobil.

More to follow…