February 24, 2022 203

Pandemonium erupted in the Uromi area of Edo State, as some yet-to-be-identified armed robbers attack a branch of First Bank, Zenith Bank, and one other.

In the course of the attack, the robbers reportedly carted away huge sums of money, as they forced the banks’ officials to open their vaults.

Confirming the incident, Edo Police spokesman, Bello Kontongs, a Superintendent of Police (SP), was quoted as saying “it is true.”

More details later…