BREAKING: Pandemonium As 3-storey Building Collapses In Lagos

Pandemonium struck in Lagos on Sunday, May 1, 2022, as a storey-building at Ibadan street, Ebutte Meta area of the state collapsed.

As of the time of filing this report, BizWatch Nigeria understands that dozens of people are trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building.

Operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are currently at the scene of the accident.

According to the Lagos Fire Service, search and rescue are currently underway.