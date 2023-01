Former governor of Osun, Adegboye Oyetola is now poised to return to power for a second term, as the state tribunal, which was chaired by Justice Tertse Kume sacked Senator Ademola Adeleke as the former’s successor.

The tribunal sacked Adeleke on Friday, January 27, 2023, and ordered that his Certificate of Return be withdrawn and issued to Oyetola immediately.

More to follow…