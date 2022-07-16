BREAKING: Osinbajo Hospitalised On Wife’s 55th Birthday

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was today hospitalised for surgery. This is as his wife, Dolapo celebrated her 55th birthday.

Osinbajo, according to his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, was admitted to undergo a surgical procedure at an undisclosed medical facility.

”VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today,” Akande stated.

Meanwhile, prior to the disclosureure of his admission at the hospital, Osinbajo showered encomium on his wife on her 55th birthday.

“Happy birthday my darling #dolapoosinbajo, as your days so shall your strength, joy, wisdom and favour with God in Jesus’ name,’ he wrote.

