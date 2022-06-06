BREAKING: Osinbajo Denies Road Accident

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied viral news reports claiming he was involved in a car accident on Monday, June 6, 2022.

In a statement by his aide Laolu Akande, Osinbajo explained that he was on his way to the airport when he came across a road accident.

The Vice President said he had to drop from his convoy to ensure the victims of the accident were quickly rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“On his way to the airport this morning, VP came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance, & ensured victim was taken to the hospital with VP’s convoy ambulance. He then proceeded on his trip and is now in Ondo State heading to site of yesterday’s attack in Owo,” the statement read.

More to follow…