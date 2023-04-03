BREAKING: Orji Kalu Loses Wife, Ifeoma

The former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, has announced the passing on to eternal glory of his first wife, Ifeoma Kalu, who died at the age of 61.

In a post on his official social media page, signed by him, the former governor and Chief Whip of the Senate said Ifeoma was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

Kalu wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61.

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America.”