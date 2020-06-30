BREAKING: Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Tests Positive for COVID-19

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Akeredolu disclosed his COVID-19 status on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The governor said he is already in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for someone who is asymptomatic.

“Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19. Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms,” he said.

“I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital. I ask that we all stay safe and be well.”

Akeredolu joins a growing list of top public officers who have tested positive for the disease. They include Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari; Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna; Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi, and Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo.