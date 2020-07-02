BREAKING: Ondo State Commissioner for Health Is Dead

By
- July 2, 2020
NEWS
The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro, has died of COVID- 19.

Adegbenro was said to have died at the state infectious disease hospital in Akure.

The death of the commissioner was confirmed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Segun Ajiboye, in a telephone interview.

His death came a day after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu announced that he had tested positive for COVID- 19.

A native of Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore, Adegbenro was said to have died of complications from COVID-19.

Details shortly…

Source: THISDAY

