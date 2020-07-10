BREAKING: Ondo Chief Justice Rejects Request To Set UP Panel Investigate Deputy Governor

BREAKING: Ondo Chief Justice Rejects Request To Set UP Panel Investigate Deputy Governor

By
- July 10, 2020
- in LEGAL, NEWSLETTER
Ondo Deputy GovernorBREAKING: Ondo State CJ Rejects Request To Set uP Panel to Investigate Deputy Governor

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, has rejected the request by the State House of Assembly to set up a panel to investigate the State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

This comes after 14 members of the Assembly served an impeachment notice on the deputy governor whom they accused of gross misconduct.

However, nine other lawmakers were opposed to the planned impeachment of Mr Ajayi by their colleagues in the Legislative House.

More to follow…

Source: Channels TV

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

BREAKING: Buhari Signs Reviewed 2020 Budget Into Law

BREAKING: Buhari Signs Revised 2020 Budget Into Law