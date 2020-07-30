Breaking: Olumide Akpata Emerges Winner of NBA Presidential Election

Barrister Olumide Akpata has won the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential election held Thursday morning.

It is the first time in over three decades that the president of the NBA will be emerging from the outer bar, and not among the rank of senior advocates.

Akpata won the 2020 elections with 1,002 votes which is about 54.8 per cent of the vote cast.

The first runner-up, Babatunde Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) polled 808 votes while the second runner-up, Julius Adesina scored 679 votes.

Source: The Witness