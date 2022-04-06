BREAKING: NURTW Announces MC Oluomo’s Successor

April 6, 2022 159

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has announced a successor to Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, aka, MC Oluomo, just weeks after sacking him as the chairman of its Lagos chapter.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, NURTW disclosed that its Lagos Secretary Seyi Bankole would take over from MC Oluomo.

The National Administrative Council (NAC) of NURTW made this disclosure in a statement titled ‘Dissolution of Lagos State Administrative Council’, jointly signed by its national president, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, and general secretary, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Ya’u.

Confirming this development, a national officer of the union, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated that “MC Oluomo has been sacked as Lagos chairman. We had a meeting last night. We have replaced him.”

BizWatch Nigeria had reported how NURTW in March suspended MC Oluomo over incitement, a development that subsequently led to his breakaway from the union and those of his supporters.

Reacting to his suspension, MC Oluomo, in a statement, said there had been a crisis in the leadership of NURTW, adding that the development was not acceptable.

There has been some crisis in our umbrella body, NURTW. All attempts to have an amicable resolution have failed. In fact. we have protested to the Lagos State Government about the State of affairs in our Union.

“Being law-abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all, we will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on beha|f of the State Administrative Council, State Executive Council members, and the entire union rank and file members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State Council with over 200 branches and zones hereby resolve to immediately withdraw our membership and operation from the National body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State; write to Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and other relevant agencies about our decision,” the statement quoted him as saying.