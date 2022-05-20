fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsNEWS

BREAKING: NRC Bows To Pressure, Suspends Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train

May 20, 20220131
BREAKING: NRC Bows To Pressure, Suspends Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has bowed to rising pressure from members of the public as it on Friday, May 20, 2022, suspended the resumption of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the NRC had earlier fixed Monday, May 23, for the resumption of the train service but the relatives of the victims opposed the move.

According to them, it would be insensitive to resume operation on the route when their loved ones are still languishing in captivity.

In what appeared like bowing to their demand, the NRC postponed the resumption indefinitely as no new date was announced.

In a statement cited by our correspondent, the corporation’s spokesperson, Mahmud Yakub apologised for the delay in the resumption of the service even as it assured the families of the kidnapped victims that it was working very hard to safely rescue the kidnapped victims.

“The NRC will continue to cooperate and collaborate with the Federal Government in its uncompromising mandate of protecting the territorial integrity and the internal security of Nigeria for safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens especially as it concerns the rail sub-sector.

“In same vein, we once again identify with the relatives of those in captivity on the account of the recent attack on AKTS to be rest assured that the Federal Government is alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held hostage.

“We therefore appeal, particularly to the relatives of persons held hostage to be patient and cooperate with the Corporation and the Security Agencies as the Federal Government is exploring all possible ways and means to ensure the safe release of their loved ones from captivity, soonest.

“The NRC expresses its profound gratitude to the security agencies for the continued support.”

Bombed Train: NRC Gets Over 100 Railway Security Proposals Daily
Related tags :

About Author

BREAKING: NRC Bows To Pressure, Suspends Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

July 23, 20140249

Shocker! Nigerian Soldiers Desert Force Over Fear Of Boko Haram

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Kenneth Minimah has confirmed that some soldiers have deserted the force out of fear of  terrorists group, Boko Haram. Mi
Read More
February 13, 20150273

Supply Glut: Oil Prices Slide Persists As Exporters Flood Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The prices of many crude oil grades heading toward $60 per barrel early this week have plunged to less than $55 per barrel in the international market as a
Read More
February 7, 20141315

Edo Teachers Protest Against Competency Test

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, many teachers of primary and secondary schools in Edo State held a protest rally against the state government’s plan to conduct a competency test
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.