BREAKING: Nollywood Loses Actor Papa Ajasco

BREAKING: Nollywood Loses Actor Papa Ajasco

Nollywood has lost one of its actors, Femi Ogunrombi, otherwise known as Papa Ajasco.

Papa Ajasco was confirmed dead by a theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu, via his Twitter handle on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

More to follow…

Buhari Calls For Debt Reduction At Global South Summit

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here