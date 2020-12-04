BREAKING: No More Bail For You – Court To Maina

December 4, 2020 42

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), at Kuje correctional centre, Abuja, until the end of his trial.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that Maina, who is on trial for alleged money laundering to the tune of ₦2 billion, stopped attending proceedings in September setting Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south, who stood as his surety against the law.

Okon Abang, the judge, had issued a warrant of arrest against him and ordered Ndume to produce Maina or forfeit the bail bond.

On Monday, Maina was arrested in Niger Republic where he had taken refuge, and was extradited to Nigeria on Thursday.

In a blue kaftan and a traditional cap, Maina was brought before the court to face his trial on Friday.

“The defendant is already on a bench warrant, his bail having been revoked,” Okon Abang, the judge said when the trial resumed.

“So, he shall be remanded in correctional service pending completion of trial.”