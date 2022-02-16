BREAKING: NNPC Says Fuel Scarcity Will End Next Week

February 16, 2022 55

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has apologised to Nigerians over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country, assuring them that it would end next week.

During his appearance before the House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Melee Kyari assured Nigerians that the struggles for fuel would end by next week, with the efforts being made by the company to correct the anomaly.

His words: “I was very clear during my first media review, and let me also repeat, again, for this purpose: first, we did not know that this product contained methanol.

“We absolutely did not know and your investigation will give you the reality at the end of the tunnel. Once you have this situation and you withdraw volumes in the market, you will have supply disruption and it comes with consequences.

“We are very conscious of the consequences that will come with it – the queues that you are seeing, the disruption of the economic activities that are very obvious, and the liquidated damages that can be a legal process where you may not even be able to recover your possession.

“So, we are aware of this. We regret this situation and it is completely unavoidable. We didn’t see it coming. I have apologised to Nigerians that we didn’t see it coming.”