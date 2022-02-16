fbpx

BREAKING: NNPC Says Fuel Scarcity Will End Next Week

February 16, 2022055
NNPC Says Fuel Scarcity Will End Next Week

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has apologised to Nigerians over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country, assuring them that it would end next week.

During his appearance before the House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Melee Kyari assured Nigerians that the struggles for fuel would end by next week, with the efforts being made by the company to correct the anomaly.

His words: “I was very clear during my first media review, and let me also repeat, again, for this purpose: first, we did not know that this product contained methanol.

“We absolutely did not know and your investigation will give you the reality at the end of the tunnel. Once you have this situation and you withdraw volumes in the market, you will have supply disruption and it comes with consequences.

“We are very conscious of the consequences that will come with it – the queues that you are seeing, the disruption of the economic activities that are very obvious, and the liquidated damages that can be a legal process where you may not even be able to recover your possession.

“So, we are aware of this. We regret this situation and it is completely unavoidable. We didn’t see it coming. I have apologised to Nigerians that we didn’t see it coming.”

EXPLAINER: What You Should Know About Methanol, It Uses
About Author

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

