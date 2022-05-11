fbpx

BREAKING: NJC Issues Policy Directions On Political Cases

May 11, 2022
The National Judicial Council (NJC), has released “Policy Directions” on political and election-related cases to Heads of Courts in Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the NJC spokesperson, Soji Oye.

More details shortly.

