Nigeria’s inflation, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), soared to 20.77% in September 2022, up from 20.52% recorded in August.

The NBS’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report indicated that on a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 1.36% when compared to the 1.77% increase recorded in the previous month.

BizWatch Nigeria, however, understands that this is the highest Nigeria’s inflation rate since 2005.

More to follow…