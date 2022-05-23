fbpx

May 23, 2022
BREAKING: Nigeria's GDP Increases By 3.11%

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 3.11% in 2022 Q1, says the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In its GDP report which was cited by BizWatch Nigeria o Monday, May 23, 2022, NBS highlights the sixth consecutive quarter of positive growth, as it maintained that the trend further represented gradual economic stability due to strong growth posted by the non-oil sector.

“The Q1 2022 growth rate was higher than the 0.51% growth rate recorded in Q1 2021 by 2.60% points and lower than 3.98% recorded in Q4 2021 by 0.88% points. Nevertheless, quarter-on-quarter, real GDP grew at -14.66% in Q1 2022 compared to Q4 2021, reflecting a lower economic activity than the preceding quarter. In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N45,317,823.33 million in nominal terms,” the report reads.

“This performance is higher when compared to the first quarter of 2021, which recorded aggregate GDP of N40,014,482.74 million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth rate of 13.25%.

“The nominal GDP growth rate in Q1 2022 was higher relative to the 12.25% growth recorded in the first quarter of 2021 and higher compared to the 13.11% growth recorded in the preceding quarter.”

More to follow…

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

