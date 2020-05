Some Nigerians who were stranded in the United Kingdom following the COVID-19 lockdown have arrived in Lagos.

The airplane British Airways 9155 touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 13:45 pm on Friday.

The returning Nigerians will be airlifted to Abuja, where they will be quarantined for 14 days before being allowed to leave for their destinations.

Source: Channels TV