Breaking: Nigerian Reggae Sensation Majek Fashek is Dead

Nigerian music legend and reggae king Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly called Majek Fashek, is dead.

He was 57.

His death was confirmed by his manager Omenka Uzoma, on the late singer’s official Instagram handle.

“Today been having pressure calls, well it is true that the African No 1 Legendary ICON has gone to be with the LORD his Maker,” he said.

“Let celebrate him, his achievements, and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified.”

Majek Fashek, born in Benin-City, Edo state, took Nigeria’s music industry in the 80s by storm.

He is best known for the 1988 album Prisoner of Conscience, which included the multiple award-winning single “Send Down the Rain.”

Source: VON