BREAKING: Nigerian Airline Operators Suspend Planned Strike

May 8, 2022 126

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), on Sunday, May 8, 2022, suspended its planned strike.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the association was supposed to shut down flight operations across the country from Monday, May 9, but with this development, that would no longer be so.

In a statement in which AON made this disclosure, it explained that the decision was made after “numerous calls from the highest echelons in government”.

More to follow…