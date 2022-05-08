fbpx

BREAKING: Nigerian Airline Operators Suspend Planned Strike

May 8, 20220126
BREAKING: Nigerian Airline Operators Suspend Planned Strike

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), on Sunday, May 8, 2022, suspended its planned strike.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the association was supposed to shut down flight operations across the country from Monday, May 9, but with this development, that would no longer be so.

In a statement in which AON made this disclosure, it explained that the decision was made after “numerous calls from the highest echelons in government”.

More to follow…

BREAKING: Nigerian Airline Operators Suspend Planned Strike
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

