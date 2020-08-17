BREAKING: Nigeria To Resume International Flights On August 29

Nigeria will resime international flights on August 29, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced.

International flight operations were suspended by the Federal Government in March as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Announcing the resumption on Monday in a tweet from his twitter handle @hadisirika, the minister said international flight operations would begin at the Lagos and Abuja Airports.

Sirika said protocols and procedures for flight resumption would be announced in due course.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience”, he tweeted.

