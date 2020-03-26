BREAKING: Nigeria Records14 New Cases of Coronavirus

BREAKING: Nigeria Records14 New Cases of Coronavirus

By
- March 26, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
16
0
new cases of coronavirus in NigeriaBREAKING: Nigeria Records14 New Cases of Coronavirus

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases to 65.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a tweet on Thursday night.

A breakdown of the number of the additional cases showed that 12 new cases were discovered in Lagos while the remaining two were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Six of the cases were detected on a vessel and three others were returning travelers into the country while the remaining case was a close contact of a confirmed case.

More to follow…

Source: Channels TV

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

COVID-19: NCDC to Conduct Tests on Ministers Following Increase of Cases, Possible Exposure

Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is to