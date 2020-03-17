Breaking: Nigeria Records Fresh Case of Coronavirus in Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed another case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lagos.

This is the third case of the virus in Nigeria and a new case-independent of the index case.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health broke the news on Tuesday on its Twitter page.

The ministry explained that the case was that of a 30-year-old Nigerian female who returned from the United Kingdom on March 13, observed self-isolation and developed symptoms, thereby testing positive.

The ministry further added that the patient is now receiving treatment Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The state government has commenced the contact tracing of all passengers and all those who may have come in contact with this latest case.

Source: Channels TV