Breaking: Nigeria Records 239 New Cases of COCID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 239 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency made the announcement on Saturday night via its Twitter handle.

A total of 4,151 cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The number of fatalities increased from 117 to 128, while recoveries increased from 679 to 745.

239 new cases of #COVID19; 97-Lagos

44-Bauchi

29-Kano

19-Katsina

17-Borno

7-FCT

6-Kwara

5-Oyo

3-Kaduna

3-Sokoto

2-Adamawa

2-Kebbi

2-Plateau

2-Ogun

1-Ekiti 4151 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 745

Deaths: 128 pic.twitter.com/tVlNJr4AjL — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 9, 2020

Lagos still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, had said if residents refused to adhere to the guidelines issued for preventing the spread of the virus, there would be another lockdown.

A five-week lockdown declared by the federal government in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT was relaxed on May 4, 2020.

However, in the days since the lifting of the lockdown, TheCable reported that residents openly flouted the guidelines on physical distancing, especially in public gatherings.

“As a Government elected to uphold security of its citizens, which include health security, we will not hesitate to review the terms of the easing of lockdown if we do not see an improvement in adherence to our public health guidelines in the next couple of days,” Sanwo-olu said.

“We will be forced to take a painful decision of bringing the entire system under lockdown if we continue to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules.”

Source: The Cable