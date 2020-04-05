Breaking: Nigeria Records 10 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Rises to 224

By Victor Okeh
- April 5, 2020
Nigeria Records 10 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed ten new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 224.

Of the ten new cases, six are in Lagos, two are in Edo, while the other two are in the FCT.

Currently, five persons have died from the disease while 27 others have recovered so far and have been discharged.

Source: Channels TV

