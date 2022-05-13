BREAKING: Ngige Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race

May 13, 2022 78

Senator Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race.

The Minister made the move on Friday, May 13, 2022, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and consulting widely with his family, constituents, supporters, and well-wishers.

Ngige, in a statement in which he made this disclosure, said he has similarly notified the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

More to follow…