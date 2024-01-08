Breaking News: Tinubu Suspends Betta Edu Over N585m Scandal

Following public outrage over an alleged N585 million fraud, President Bola Tinubu removed the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Betta Edu, on Monday. Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, issued a statement.

“In line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu suspends the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr.

Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect.”

Bizwatch Nigeria reports that Tinubu on Sunday directed a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged N585m scandal in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

More Details to follow….